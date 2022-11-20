Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.62. 457,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

