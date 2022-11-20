Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,280. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

