Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 85,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 2,881,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

