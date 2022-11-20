Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 343 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.32% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,126,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.58. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

