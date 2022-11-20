Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 2,209 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,737. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.