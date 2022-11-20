Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 335 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 436,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,083 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 285.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.78. 2,504,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

