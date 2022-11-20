Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,364 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.1 %

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 7,100,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.62%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

