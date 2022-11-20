Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 594,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.