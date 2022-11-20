Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,099,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.16.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.07. 2,046,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.93 and its 200 day moving average is $410.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

