Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.