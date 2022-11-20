Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

