Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Holdings Lifted by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 505,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,393,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $24.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 119,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

