iShares China Large-Cap ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 418,170 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 219,760 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $26.09 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXI. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $230,605,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,279,000 after buying an additional 5,830,020 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after buying an additional 5,812,171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after buying an additional 3,917,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,957,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

