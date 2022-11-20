iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

