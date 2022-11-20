iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after buying an additional 3,979,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after buying an additional 349,844 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $80.94.

