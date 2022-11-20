iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.75. 2,838,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

