iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $107.16.

