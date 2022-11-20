iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lessened by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.15. 18,431,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,017,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.