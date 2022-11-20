iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $2,176,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 317,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 250,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

