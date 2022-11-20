iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,266,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

