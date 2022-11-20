iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

