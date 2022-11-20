iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

