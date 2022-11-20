iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $66,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $119.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

