Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 2.3% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Jacobs Solutions worth $37,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,676 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,590,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

J traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $126.04. The company had a trading volume of 681,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

