Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0329 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 53.8% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.01 million and $81,550.67 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,991.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010684 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00039392 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00229087 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0335565 USD and is down -15.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $79,799.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

