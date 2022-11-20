Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $57.14 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $57.14 million and $77,162.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,546.37 or 0.99991003 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010341 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00231978 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0335565 USD and is down -15.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $79,799.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

