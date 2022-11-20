Joystick Tops 24 Hour Volume of $173,471.02 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $109.07 million and $173,471.02 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,508.31 or 0.99995593 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010522 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00232797 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.57426425 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $199,893.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

