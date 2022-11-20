JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,259 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,561,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,640,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $54.93.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.