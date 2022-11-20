JUNO Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00012495 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $130.05 million and approximately $652,666.76 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUNO has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,875,846 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

