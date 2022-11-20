Justin Ward Purchases 12,228 Shares of The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) Stock

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) insider Justin Ward purchased 12,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £10,026.96 ($11,782.56).

Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON IGV opened at GBX 76 ($0.89) on Friday. The Income & Growth VCT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.50 ($1.17). The company has a market capitalization of £98.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.61.

Get Income & Growth VCT alerts:

Income & Growth VCT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Income & Growth VCT’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Income & Growth VCT

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.