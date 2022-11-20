KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

KB stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.