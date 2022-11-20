Keel Point LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.73 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

