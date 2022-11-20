Keel Point LLC Trims Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.36) to €5.50 ($5.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.90 ($7.11) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

