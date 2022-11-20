Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after buying an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,351,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,194,834. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

