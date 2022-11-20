King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 109,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,218,417,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,219,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

