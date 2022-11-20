King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,076 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $334.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.36. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

