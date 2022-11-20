King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 51,017 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.17% of National Instruments worth $47,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.06. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

