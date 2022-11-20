King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $240.04 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.65 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

