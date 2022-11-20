King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,620 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $25,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after purchasing an additional 272,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

