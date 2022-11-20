King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,210 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 141,115 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $7,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 7.3 %

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

DNB stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

