King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,220 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.22% of Sprout Social worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $139.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,341 shares of company stock worth $7,445,401 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.