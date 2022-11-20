King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,220 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.22% of Sprout Social worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $139.75.
Several research firms have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
