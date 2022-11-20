King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,815 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.34% of Alarm.com worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 89.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.