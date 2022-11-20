King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $34.20 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $110,301,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHW opened at $240.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.65 and a 200 day moving average of $237.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.