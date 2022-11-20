King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 380,083 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

