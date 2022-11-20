King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,870 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.25% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 29.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of WOOF opened at $9.61 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.