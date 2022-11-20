King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

