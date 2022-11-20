King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 42,937 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,937 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.78% of Glacier Bancorp worth $40,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

