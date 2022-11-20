KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.16 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $60.16 million and $536,514.23 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12133138 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $619,843.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

