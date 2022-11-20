Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Barclays boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 735 ($8.64) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

KOS stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

