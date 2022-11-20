Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.29 million and $329,076.91 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08436070 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00556849 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,799.33 or 0.29005338 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today's novel technologies and services in various fields."

